A Martinsburg, West Virginia, woman was struck and killed on Interstate 70 in Frederick County early Saturday after debris from a previous bridge crash littered the highway, police said.
The fatal crash happened on I-70, near Md. 75, Maryland State Police said in a press release.
The woman who died had been in a vehicle that became disabled in the roadway in the area of the debris, police said.
When the woman got out of her vehicle, she was struck by a Toyota Corolla traveling west, the press release said.
Police did not identify the woman in the press release or the driver of the Toyota, who was not injured.
The state police barrack in Frederick learned at about 2:35 a.m. on Saturday of concrete on the highway on I-70 around Md. 75 and that several vehicles were disabled in the roadway, the press release said.
The debris was from an unknown vehicle hitting the Md. 75 bridge over westbound I-70, then leaving the scene. The crash left concrete and metal from the bridge on I-70.
Police and emergency crews responded. The woman who got out of her vehicle and was struck was pronounced dead at about 3 a.m., the press release said.
Police said lanes in both directions on I-70 were shut down for about three hours.
One lane of I-70 later reopened, but the westbound lanes stayed closed to allow for cleaning up the debris and for repairs to the bridge. Traffic on westbound I-70 was diverted onto Md. 75 to get around the scene.
The Maryland State Highway Administration inspected the Md. 75 bridge and determined that it was still safe for vehicle traffic, police said.