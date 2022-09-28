Brunswick is increasing its police officers’ salaries an average of 10%.
The agency currently has 14 officers, plus a chief. There will be a 15th officer when a recruit completes the police academy, Police Chief Kevin Grunwell said.
Two other positions are vacant, for a total of 18 positions in the department.
The starting salaries for officers will increase 11%, from $48,048 to $53,331, according to city documents. Under the change, recruits will start getting a starting salary of $48,048 while they are in the police academy, rather than when they start the job.
Officers first class will see a 10% increase, documents attached to the Sept. 27 agenda show, going from a starting rate of $50,939 to $55,994.
Officers first class will automatically be promoted to a new “stepping stone” rank of senior officer after eight years of service and will receive a minimum salary of $58,802, documents show.
Corporals will also see a 10% increase, going from a minimum salary of $56,035 to $61,734.
Lieutenants will receive 15% increases, documents show, going from $61,630 to $70,990.
Captains and the police chief also would receive 15% increases in minimum pay, documents show.
City Administrator David Dunn said during an interview Wednesday the new scale doesn't guarantee that the chief and the captains will get increases, though, since they already might be paid more than the old minimum. The mayor and council decide the salaries of the chief and captains, but not of the other ranks.
But if the council were to hire someone new, it can look at the scale and figure out the appropriate pay.
Documents show an increase in minimum pay from $70,886 to $81,640 for a captain and from $81,515 to $93,891 for a chief.
With each year served, officers will see a 3% increase, Grunwell said.
Grunwell said that at the start of Fiscal Year 2023, the city had the lowest police salaries in the county. Heading into the start of the fiscal year in the summer, he began looking at salaries in surrounding agencies like Thurmont and Frederick, and at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
For an officer first class in the third year of service, Brunswick currently pays $53,518, documents show.
Mount Airy and Thurmont police departments, for the same rank and same years of service, pay $59,373 and $55,160, respectively, city documents show.
Grunwell also looked at agencies outside the county, like the Taneytown Police Department in Carroll County, which pays $53,940, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which pays $63,139.
Among area agencies that Brunswick compared, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office pays the most for a third-year officer first class, at $68,942.
Grunwell talked to Mayor Nathan Brown and Dunn to look at four options for salary increases. They settled on the average 10% increase.
The salary increases are expected to cost the city $67,000 to start.
If Taneytown, Mount Airy and Thurmont don’t increase their salaries, Brunswick’s approved increase would pay a third-year officer first class more than those three departments, at $59,405, documents show.
It might be expensive, Grunwell said, but the increase should help retain officers, something agencies nationwide struggle with.
“It's not necessarily going to keep everybody here, but I've had conversations with everybody in the agency and everybody seems very happy about where we are as an agency and what we're doing,” he said.
Councilman Christopher Vigliotti and Councilwoman Angel White both expressed gratitude and said the salary increase is a step in the right direction.
“It costs money to lose officers when officers go to other departments and it also costs money to hire, so for anybody who might be suffering from any sort of sticker shock, I assure you this is an investment,” Vigliotti said.
Retirement plan
On top of the pay-scale increase, Grunwell and the council discussed retirement plans within the police department.
Currently, the agency follows the state retirement plan, in which officers serve 30 years before retiring.
Grunwell wants Brunswick to join the Law Enforcement Officers’ Pension System (LEOPS), which would let officers retire after 25 years and have a better retirement plan.
For example, if an officer under LEOPS retires before their 25 years are up, they can start collecting retirement at age 50, Grunwell said. Under the state retirement plan, an officer wouldn't be able to collect retirement until they were 65.
“Being a police officer for 25 years is difficult enough,” he said.
However, adopting the program is expensive, he said. It would cost roughly $200,000 a year.
The cost is based on a fluctuating percentage, so it won’t be the same every year, he said.
Grunwell mentioned other local agencies, like Mount Airy Police Department, that already use LEOPS. Frederick County lets deputies retire after 25 years, and Frederick police officers can retire after 22 years.
Councilman Daniel Yochelson said LEOPS, like the salary-scale increase, could help with police retention since it seems all other agencies offer better retirement packages compared to Brunswick.
“I think it's important that we at least keep up with everybody else and so the other parts that make this place attractive will bring people in if we are meeting them in what we can offer compensationwise,” Yochelson said.
Brown recommended that the finance committee look into it during the FY24 budget cycle and figure out how the city could implement it into the budget.
