From courthouse deputy to patrol operations commander, Capt. Ronald Hibbard retired from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office with 24 years of experience under his belt.
He now moves on to protecting the campus community at Mount St. Mary’s University, where he will be director of the Department of Public Safety, according to a Monday announcement.
“I want to sincerely thank and commend Captain Ron Hibbard for a very distinguished and highly successful law enforcement career with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Ron has served the citizens faithfully for more than 24 years, dedicating his professional life to law enforcement, public safety, and this agency,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a statement. “He is a true leader, was a key member of my senior command staff, and his absence will be felt.”
Hibbard joined the sheriff’s office as a courthouse deputy in 1996 and worked his way up through the ranks. When his job allowed him to become a police service dog handler, he set agency records for drug seizures and was recognized by local, state and national organizations for his skills in canine operations, according to the sheriff’s office. As a corporal and patrol supervisor, he developed a training program in response to gang threats against the county.
By 2007, Hibbard achieved the rank of lieutenant, supervising six patrol teams and the K-9 unit, which encompassed more than 80 sworn personnel. He developed and implemented Proactive Community Enforcement (PACE), a comprehensive community policing program that “anticipates, recognizes, and analyzes crime risks and initiates action to remove those problems from the community,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Hibbard became captain in 2014, and as the patrol operations commander, he was responsible for the leadership and management of the largest component of the agency, encompassing more than 110 sworn and civilian personnel. This included patrol shifts, Community Deputy Program, K-9, traffic, Criminal Enforcement Team, Mobile Field Force, Honor Guard and SWAT team.
Hibbard’s awards are numerous and include accolades for lifesaving, valor, outstanding performance and leadership.
Congratulations Captain Hibbard, and best wishes on your new endeavor!
