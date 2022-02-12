The Maryland State Police have provided updates regarding Friday’s shooting of two officers in the city, including the announcement of charges filed against the suspect.
Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, of Hampton, Virginia, has been charged with two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
According to a news release from the Maryland State Police, Lewis remains at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he is under police guard from both Frederick Police Department officers and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies, while he continues to be treated for injuries.
Kristen Kowalsky, 32, a nine-year veteran of the department and Bryan Snyder, 43, who has been with the department for two years, were both injured during the Friday afternoon altercation. Allen Etzler, communications manager for Frederick, confirmed on Friday evening both officers had been released from the trauma center, but there was no further update to their condition as of Saturday morning.
According to the state police’s release, the investigation has shown a call regarding a firearms complaint first came in at around 12:45 p.m. The complainant told police of a suspicious man in the area of Waverley Drive and Key Parkway, just off the Golden Mile.
When Kowalsky and Snyder arrived on scene, they observed the male, later identified as Lewis, sitting on an electrical box with a gun. The officers approached Lewis, asking him to show them his hands.
Lewis allegedly ignored the officers requests, turning to walk away from them, the release says. Then, he abruptly turned around and fired multiple rounds in their direction, using a .45 caliber handgun. Kowalsky and Snyder returned fire, the release says. The officers were injured, and Lewis was incapacitated.
Emergency medical crews responded to the scene and rendered aid, and all three individuals were transported via medevac to Baltimore to receive treatment.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation and, upon completion of the investigation, it will be provided to the Frederick County state’s attorney's office for review.
Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to the scene, along with deputies from the sheriff’s office and other city police.
(13) comments
Thank God for the people who serve as police officers. They’re the bravest.
Unless he was attempting SBC, his guilt is undeniable. He is facing life for each count of attempted murder alone, plus 10 years for the firearm charge. Lock him up and throw away the key. We'll see what the "revolving door of MD justice" metes out. Best wishes to fhe officers for a speedy and full recovery.
I don't think it was a case of SBC as much as extreme stupidity, gabe. But I do agree; lock him up and forget about him. Thugs like he serve no purpose other than to be caged.
I couldn't imagine what would make Mr. Lewis take the 4 hour drive from Hampton VA, to sit on an electrical box on the corner of Waverly and Key. That explains the inability to find him on MD case search.
Not a challenging puzzle again, Pat.
Dominique is headed for the Big House now. Good riddance.
[thumbup]
Sounds like attempted suicide by cop. So glad the officers were treated and released.
Too many guns.
Yes, so glad the officers are out of the hospital! Thank you to them for handling this. We were over that way while it was all blocked off with a helicopter overhead, actually among those turning around when our route was blocked. Quite the scenario to blunder into.
This never could have happened if all guns were registered, could it, seven? And that's not a bad idea, either. Any suggestions how it could be implemented?
Where did he get his gun? And if he didn't buy it legally then the last person to have owned it legally should get in trouble.
Yep. 👍
CD; do you have any idea of how difficult and expensive it is to get an unregistered gun in countries with strict firearm laws (laws that would be Constitutional in our country)??
