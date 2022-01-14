Frederick police have charged an individual they say damaged the iconic statue of “Charity” the dog earlier this week.
Police identified Keith Allen Worthington, 58, of Frederick, as the person they say severely damaged the statue that has stood outside the building now occupied by Federated Charities since 1858.
The statue, a staple of downtown Frederick, was found to have been pushed off its pedestal on Tuesday morning, with two of its legs being torn off in the process.
Court records show Worthington was charged with a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000. He has a court date scheduled in Frederick District Court for March 1.
A Facebook fundraiser organized by Federated Charities to repair the statue has raised more than $10,000. The statue, dubbed “Charity,” was only recently restored at a cost of $12,000.
(9) comments
It seems that Mr. Worthington has quite the resume for interaction with law enforcement dating back to 1985, for everything from disorderly conduct, theft, robbery, CDS possession, destruction of property, and domestic violence. So, are we going to treat this habitual offender as if this is his first rodeo, and let him go if he says "he'll be a good boy from now on, promise"?
He isn’t a kid, he’s 58 years old and according to the MD Case Search page he is pretty well known by the Frederick Police Dept. His previous arrests range from robbery to assault to resisting arrest to domestic violence, and more. Sometimes you just can’t seem to rehabilitate people.
FPD always gets the arrests.
Here they caught the dog abuser. But, Trumpkins can’t catch the robbers of the Middletown bank in Jefferson.
Apples and pears, plumbum. Doesn't mean the FCSO won't. What was the amount and type of evidence in each case?
Do you enjoy being obnoxious and condescending?
What a d*ck. Why did you think that was an OK thing to do? You should be made to finance the entire restoration, plus any applicable penalties and fines.
What was the motive? Drunk? Mental issues or just an ass?
Kids these days! So disrespectful.
Except he is 58 yo.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.