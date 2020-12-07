Prosecutions of child sex exploitation cases have tripled locally, but with the number of tips increasing by more than one million nationally and a fear of underreporting on their minds, members of the Frederick County Cyber Crime Task Force expect they will need to devote even more resources to solving these crimes.
The FBI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Maryland State Police, Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Frederick Police Department on Monday revealed the results of the first 18 months of work by the cyber crime task force. The task force, formed in May of 2019 as a memorandum of understanding between the state's attorney's office, sheriff's office and city police, serves to investigate, apprehend and prosecute internet sexual predators who exploit children.
“We are responding to a national crisis," State's Attorney Charlie Smith said in a virtual news conference Monday morning.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) recorded a 106 percent increase in CyberTipline reports of suspected child sexual exploitation — an increase from 983,734 reports in March 2019 to 2,027,520 March 2020, Smith said in his presentation.
The number of child sex exploitation cases facing prosecution in Frederick County numbered 15 between 2017 and 2019. That figure rose to 54 since 2019, according to a statement from the state's attorney's office.
While these numbers are high, Smith and other members of the task force suspect they could climb once students return to learning in person. Children spending time online, Smith said, are at risk of interacting with the 500,000 to 750,000 sexual predators who the FBI says are active on the internet at any given day. What’s more, students in online school aren’t able to privately confide in teachers, coaches or other trusted adults at a physical school, so there may be underreporting, he acknowledged. Smith predicts a “huge spike” in reports when children go back to school in person.
Supervisory Special Agent Matt Vilcek of the FBI backed up Smith’s concerns about children spending more time online.
“The scary truth is online predators are more active now than they ever have been,” Vilcek said.
Lt. Matthew Kail, who leads the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for Maryland State Police, said cyber tips for child exploitation have spiked significantly year over year. In 2019, the state logged 3,248 cyber tips. As of Dec. 4, the number for 2020 stood at 5,422.
One way the Frederick County Cyber Crime Task Force members have banded together to protect children is by conducting undercover chat operations.
Undercover operations in 2019 concluded with the prosecution of seven defendants who traveled to Maryland to sexually abuse minors, according to Smith. The state’s attorney’s office is also prioritizing those who fail to register as sex offenders and assigning these cases to felony prosecutors, he said.
The task force’s work is not contained to the courtroom, however. Its members have been fighting to make legislative changes, too. Task force members helped draft legislation to expand child pornography definitions. Now, computer-generated images that are indistinguishable from actual children are included in the definition. The change also outlawed posing a child in sexually suggestive or vulnerable ways, bringing Maryland in line with the federal definition of child porn.
In another set of bills, the task force helped alter legislation to prohibit soliciting sex from a child through their guardian and enhanced the penalties.
Looking to 2021, the task force plans to push for higher sentencing guidelines for solicitation of minors and child pornography cases. Smith said first-time offenders in these cases are too often granted probation before judgment, which he likened to the punishment appropriate for a shoplifter.
Considering the numbers the task force has seen thus far and expecting them to grow, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said he will likely need more investigators devoted to these cases.
“The need has been there for years,” Jenkins said. “The need continues to grow.”
This story has been updated from a previous version.
