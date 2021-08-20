In brief
Christophers Crossing speed cameras to be installed
The city of Frederick will install two speed cameras along Christophers Crossing between Crestone Drive and Moran Drive on Aug. 23.
The cameras will be active between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, but will not issue any “live” citations until Sept. 27, according to an announcement from the city.
After Sept. 27, people who receive a citation in the mail should follow the instructions for paying or contesting the citation.
Per Maryland law, the cameras will issue citations when drivers are clocked at 42 mph or faster. The speed limit in the area is 30 mph.
The city’s aldermen designated the section of Christophers Crossing as a school zone for St. John’s Regional Catholic School, located along Opossumtown Pike, to allow the installation of speed cameras in the area.
The Frederick Police Department has received numerous complaints of speeding along various parts of Christophers Crossing within a half-mile radius of St. John’s, with the area between Moran Drive and Crestone Drive receiving the most complaints.
Even though the segment is within the half-mile radius of the school, it was not currently considered part of the school zone.
Because of the complaints, the department increased enforcement in the area and conducted a three-day speed study in March.
The city has used cameras to monitor vehicles’ speed in school zones since 2011.
(1) comment
Cash grab.
