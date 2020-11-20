People who are caught with open containers of alcohol in Frederick will receive a municipal citation rather than a criminal one, after a vote by the city’s aldermen Thursday.
Public possession or consumption of alcohol in the city is currently a misdemeanor crime, with a penalty of a fine of up to $100 and/or up to 90 days in jail.
But with Thursday’s vote, the threat of jail time is removed, and violators will only receive a fine.
The change brings the city’s laws into agreement with state law, after the Maryland General Assembly amended the law in 2019 to make public possession or consumption a civil rather than criminal offense.
Disorderly conduct or other crimes involving public drunkenness are still criminal violations.
