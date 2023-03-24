The city of Frederick is hosting a community meeting in partnership with the Mountain City Elks Lodge to reassure residents of their safety following a shooting and a fatal stabbing in downtown Frederick last weekend.
The meeting will be at the Elks Lodge at 173 W. All Saints St. at 7 p.m. on March 29, a news release from the city said.
Representatives with the mayor's office, the Frederick Police Department and County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett will be at the meeting to hear residents' concerns and share information.
In the early morning hours of March 18, Romario Tevin Anderson, 28, of Frederick, died after being stabbed multiple times in the 400 block of North Market Street.
In the afternoon of that same Saturday, police found a man with a single gunshot wound on the leg in the 100 block of West All Saints Street. The man has not been identified, but police said at the time that the wound was not fatal.
Police have not announced any arrests for either case.
"We cannot allow violence to become an acceptable norm in our City and I will do everything in my power to ensure that it does not," Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor said in the release.
Frederick police Chief Jason Lando acknowledged in the release how back-to-back incidents like the one from last weekend can cause concern, especially with Frederick having a reputation of low crime rates.
"We are dedicating significant resources to finding those responsible for both of these incidents and I am confident that we will have more information to share in the coming days," he said in the release.
In his own invitation, Duckett encouraged the public to participate in the community meeting.
