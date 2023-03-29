Frederick police are offering little new information about two recent violent incidents, but the city's mayor told residents Wednesday that no level of violence is acceptable in the city.
“It's not anything that we want. It's not anything we tolerate,” Mayor Michael O'Connor said at a community meeting on Wednesday night.
The meeting was held at the Mountain City Elks Lodge on West All Saints Street, near the scene of a March 18 shooting in which police found a man with a gunshot wound on his leg. The injury was not considered life-threatening.
The incident came hours after a separate incident in which Romario Tevin Anderson, 28, of Frederick, died after being stabbed multiple times in the 400 block of North Market Street.
Police Chief Jason Lando apologized at Wednesday's meeting that police could not release more information about what he said were two very sensitive investigations.
Police believe the victims in both incidents were targeted by their attackers, said Detective Cpl. Jonathan Schultz, head of the department's major crimes unit.
Officials have tried to make the city an “inhospitable place for people to settle their personal disputes,” O'Connor said.
Investigators got a lot of great camera footage from both incidents, said Sgt. Reed Preece, who heads the department's covert investigations team.
Lando urged residents to call police if they see anything that seems suspicious, so they can look into it.
Sometimes those calls can help police track down someone they're looking for, he said.
O'Connor said the city is trying to increase the use of technology to help prevent and solve crimes.
The city's aldermen approved a policy in January that regulates the use of cameras in public places or areas where there is no reasonable expectation of privacy.
The cameras can let people know that someone is always watching, O'Connor said.
“That's the best prevention they can offer,” he said.
Lando said police haven't seen anything to suggest that the two recent incidents were related to a December incident on South Market Street in which two men shot at each other, then one exchanged fire with a city police officer who responded to the scene.
One person at the meeting asked why so many of the violent incidents on North Market Street seem to happen in the same block.
Police know there are some common locations that lead to calls, but they don't have the authority to close problem businesses, Lando said.
Frederick County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett, a Frederick native who said he knew Anderson and the victim of the West All Saints shooting, pointed to the fact that police believe that Anderson and his killer knew each other.
If they had run into each other somewhere else, the incident probably would have happened there, he said.
“We cannot place blame on this one establishment,” he said.
Residents also asked O'Connor and Lando during the meeting about other topics, including speeding in the city and a lack of streetlights in some neighborhoods.
Lighting on the south side of the city is "atrocious," one man said.
The city has a program to replace old halogen streetlights with new, brighter and more energy-efficient bulbs, O'Connor said.
He urged residents to call the city's public works switchboard when they notice a streetlight out, so a crew can be sent out to replace it.
Several residents urged the city to put out speed cameras or electronic signs warning drivers of their speed.
State law restricts the use of speed cameras to areas around schools, O'Connor said.
