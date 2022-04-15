Frederick will look to hire a bilingual communications specialist to engage with traditionally under-served communities in the city as part of its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The community engagement specialist, funded through Mayor Michael O’Connor’s proposed budget, would be responsible for increasing interaction and feedback between the city and the community.
But several aldermen made clear at a budget hearing Thursday that the person should be able to speak Spanish in order to improve engagement with parts of the community that haven’t always been included in city activities.
Being bilingual will be a “highly preferred” skill included in the job description for the position, Communications Manager Allen Etzler told the aldermen.
But Aldermen Ben MacShane said the city hasn’t been able to fill several positions with the desired skills using the “highly preferred” wording.
The city needs to be more aggressive in engaging members of marginalized communities, which it has often failed to do in the past, he said.
There have traditionally been certain parts of the city’s population that have felt very comfortable advocating for themselves, and the city should make more of a point to reach out to others who aren’t as assertive, Alderman Kelly Russell said.
O’Connor said he has no objection to making bilingual language skills a requirement for applicants, but it could extend the time it takes to fill the spot.
Other goals included in O’Connor’s proposed $127 million budget include adding a bilingual pay program to recognize the value that bilingual employees bring to the city, and fully implementing Spanish closed captioning on the city’s cable channel.
Thursday’s hearing included presentations about a variety of city departments, including the Frederick Police Department, Finance, Office of the Mayor, Community Promotions, Office of the City Clerk, Equity and Inclusion, Housing and Human Services as well as money the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act and State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
O’Connor’s proposed budget would expand the use of body cameras to every officer in the police department.
The department will soon have a new policy that Chief Jason Lando said is fair and workable for when the department can release body camera footage without compromising ongoing cases.
As a guideline, Lando said, footage would be released within 30 days after critical incidents.
While the department would consult with the State’s Attorney’s Office about releasing footage that involves an ongoing case, the department would have the final say.
“It’s going to be a conversation, but ultimately the police department will make the decision” whether to release footage, Lando said.
Under the proposed budget, the Office of the City Clerk would move from the Office of the City Attorney and become a standalone department. The mayor is also proposing a standalone Office of Equity and Inclusion, which is currently located within the mayor’s office.
The new office would work with city departments to do equity assessments and set goals, and provide support for training, guest speakers and other chances for employee development, Equity Program Administrator Rebecca DeSantis-Randall said.
The office would also develop new and expanded outreach opportunities to support the city’s procurement policy for women and minority businesses, she said.
