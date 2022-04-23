The next step in the development of a new headquarters for the Frederick Police Department is complete, as the city approved buying a parking lot behind the new site.
The city’s aldermen voted Thursday night to approve a plan between the city and DV Frederick LLC to buy the parking lot behind the new headquarters location at 100 E. All Saints St. for $2.55 million. The lot lies between the rear of the building and East Street.
The lot will provide parking for police vehicles and storage for emergency equipment, according to a report prepared by city staff.
“It’s an important part of the overall refurbishment of that area to accommodate the police department,” Assistant City Attorney Scott Waxter told the mayor and aldermen Thursday.
The city will assume a lease that Frederick County Public Schools has on the property, he said.
The $2.55 million purchase price is included in the overall cost of the project in the city’s Capital Improvements Program, Waxter said.
The city bought the East All Saints building, known as the Gov. William Donald Schaefer Building, for $6 million in November. The city’s fiscal 2023-28 CIP lists the overall cost of the project at $28.59 million.
The building’s renovation will allow the department to move out of its cramped offices in the Frederick County Courthouse complex on West Patrick Street.
Renovations are expected to be complete by mid-2024, according to the CIP plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.