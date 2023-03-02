College Park's mayor resigned hours before being arrested Thursday on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to police and a statement released by the city. 

Patrick Wojahn, 47, was charged with 40 counts of possession of child pornography and 16 counts of distribution of child pornography, according to a news release from the Prince George's County Police Department. 

