Frederick County Councilman Kai Hagen is calling on Sheriff Chuck Jenkins to recant claims the sheriff made on radio Friday that allege the councilman interfered in a second traffic stop involving a Black motorist last October.
During a second live interview in recent weeks with WFMD radio, Jenkins (R) alleged Hagen (D) inserted himself into traffic stops involving Black drivers to ensure police weren't committing wrongdoing. Hagen admitted to stopping by a sheriff's deputy conducting a traffic stop June 20, but vehemently denied his or his wife's involvement in an Oct. 17 traffic stop the sheriff alleged Friday.
He's calling for the sheriff to publicly retract his comments.
"[The sheriff's accusation] is baseless and unsupportable," Hagen said in an interview Monday. "I know I'm innocent. I know I wasn't there."
During Friday's radio show, Jenkins said the driver of a white Toyota Prius pulled over along U.S. 15 behind a sheriff's deputy who'd stopped to help a motorist change their tire Oct. 17. A female passenger in the Prius reportedly told the deputy they stopped to make sure the deputy wasn't "harassing" the driver with the flat tire, Jenkins said. The driver of the stopped car was Black, Jenkins said.
Jenkins said the woman in the Prius reportedly blew the deputy a kiss and gave him the middle finger before they drove away.
The sheriff could not definitively say the driver was Hagen. Rather, he said the deputy was "almost positive" the driver of the Prius was the councilman. Jenkins on air said he felt it was "beyond a reasonable doubt."
Jenkins, through a sheriff's office spokesman, declined an interview Monday regarding his comments about the October stop.
"He feels like everything he has to say is in the interview he did with WFMD this past Friday," spokesman Todd Wivell wrote to the News-Post.
During the radio show, Jenkins said the deputy recently came to believe the Prius driver was Hagen after seeing the councilman's photo in the newspaper. The sheriff suggested the woman in the Prius was probably Hagen's wife, adding he did not know for sure.
Jenkins then launched into an on-air attack of the councilman, accusing him of creating an "unsafe situation" and putting others in danger Oct. 17. The sheriff described Hagen as "unfit to serve in office."
Hagen has since stated on Facebook that he and his wife don't own a white Prius and he's never driven one. That night, Hagen said, his wife worked and they later had a guest over for dinner.
The Friday incident came nine days after Jenkins appeared on the same radio station and harshly criticized Hagen for interfering in a June 20 traffic stop. Hagen did not deny that incident. The councilman called in to the station and said he stopped to make sure the driver, who was Black, was all right after a deputy pulled him over. The councilman later issued an apology to the deputy and driver.
Hagen said he and his wife have received ugly messages and threats since the sheriff's radio appearances.
"This is completely unhinged," Hagen said of Jenkins' behavior.
Hagen wants to see the sheriff set the record straight.
“If he honestly appreciates the seriousness of these false accusations, he will take seriously his responsibility to make sure they are absolutely corrected," Hagen said.
When Trumpkins initially ran for sheriff he did nothing to stop his campaign crew from taking down his campaign competition’s signs.
And now we’re seeing a childish side of the sherf. People, his full name is Charles A. Jenkins. Sheriff of frederick county. It’s almost like his win by a mere 3% is starting to eat away at him
Trumps Republicans are way beyond crazy, as Red State Legislators and anti-vaxers and Insurrectionists and Racists prove. What exactly is it that these nut jobs want? None of them, including Trump, have ever put it down on paper. Anybody???
And what was I telling you all a few days ago?
FREE PUBLICTY IS FREE PUBLICITY.....so thank you Sheriff Jenkins, Kai will thank you in his speech when he wins CE, so be sure to email him with the correct pronunciation of your name.....
Also we now know that Sheriff Jenkins is not capable enough to think things through far enough..and now the dems are actually thinking things through far enough to see the benefits.....FREE PUBLICITY is FREE PUBLICITY.....also thank the FNP...in your speech Kai...
For the past several days i have written in support of Sheriff Jenkins. After reading this newest release I went back and listened to both WFMD podcast.
This has become totally political and I, personally, believe last Friday the Sheriff acted less than professional. It is not just two politicians but the Sheriff talking about a suspected pattern of behavior. The airwaves is not the professional, proper place.
As far as the June 20th incident, without a doubt Mr. Hagen acted in an unlawful manner. He admitted that. The banter between the two men turned political on the radio. That was unprofessional. The proper course of action is to bring charges where warranted and not get into a political back and forth,.
I has an idea: Both of them could resign.
“Jenkins said the woman in the Prius reportedly blew the deputy a kiss and gave him the middle finger before they drove away.”
Can some remember the High Sheriff’s opinion of officers wearing body cameras? I’m almost positive he’s agin ‘em.
This is starting to border on absurd. I can see two politicians battling on the airwaves but not over a crime, or potential crime.
I did not listen to WFMD so I do not know the facts. But if Mr. Hagen is correct the Sheriff does need to issue an immediate apology. And if Mr. Hagen committed a crime he should be charged. Or the Sheriff should also apologize for saying he committed an outrageous act if it was not unlawful.
Jenkins is FOS and too afraid to admit it. Holy smokes this is bad.
