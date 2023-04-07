Kavonte Duckett 3
Frederick County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett

Frederick County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett urged Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins to take administrative leave of absence following Jenkins’ indictment on federal charges this week.

“The reality is if it was anyone else in the sheriff’s department, they would have been on administrative leave right away,” Duckett, a Democrat, said in an interview Friday. “The sheriff should be held to the same standard.”

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

So the POC is the only one brave enough to go on the record…. So polite white people, what are you so afraid of ? 🤦‍♀️ c’mon use those white privileges and stand with Mr. Duckett…

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

You just KNOW that did not go over well. [whistling]

All I can say is that Duckett might want to make sure that all of the exterior lights on his car are working... [wink]

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

I know right....I never realized just how terrified the polite white people were of the sheriff...

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Boy, I sure wish I could’ve been a fly on the wall when the Sheriff saw that statement made. Whooee!! And in the FNP to boot!!

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Sheriff Jenkins is mini-Trump and is acting accordingly….Boss Hog makes the Rules, doesn’t follow them. Sorta like a Supreme Court Justice too. Look, the guy has been to the Oval Office a couple times, leave him alone.

