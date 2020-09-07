Waterside Shooting
Buy Now

Frederick County Sheriff’s investigators talk with a Waterside resident early Monday morning as they canvased to area for information about a shooting that took place nearby Sunday evening.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night in the Waterside community.

At approximately 8:49 p.m. Sunday, sheriff deputies and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a report of an injured adult male along a walking path behind Waterview Court in Waterside.

The injured male suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he remains in serious condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No suspects or motives have been identified. The Sheriff's Office said they have nothing to indicate this was a random act of violence against the victim.

"The investigation is still ongoing as we speak," said Lt. Andrew Crone of the Sheriff's Office. "Investigators are still conducting area canvasses and interviews. We are asking anyone with any surveillance cameras in the area to please contact us so we can review them."

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Jason Brady at 301-600-7134 or jbrady@frederickcountymd.gov.

Information and tips can also be sent to FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov, and callers can remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff's Office tip line at 301-600-4131.

Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!