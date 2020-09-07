The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night in the Waterside community.
At approximately 8:49 p.m. Sunday, sheriff deputies and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a report of an injured adult male along a walking path behind Waterview Court in Waterside.
The injured male suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he remains in serious condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.
No suspects or motives have been identified. The Sheriff's Office said they have nothing to indicate this was a random act of violence against the victim.
"The investigation is still ongoing as we speak," said Lt. Andrew Crone of the Sheriff's Office. "Investigators are still conducting area canvasses and interviews. We are asking anyone with any surveillance cameras in the area to please contact us so we can review them."
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Jason Brady at 301-600-7134 or jbrady@frederickcountymd.gov.
Information and tips can also be sent to FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov, and callers can remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff's Office tip line at 301-600-4131.
