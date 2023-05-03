Maryland Attorney General logo

The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute three sheriff’s deputies in the November fatal shooting of a Frederick man who stabbed his parents, killing one, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Aaron Mensah, 23, was shot seven times by three Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the early morning hours of Nov. 29, 2022, a report released on Wednesday said. Police shot him after they told Mensah to drop a knife he had and began running toward them, authorities have said.

