Frederick Police are continuing to investigate acts of vandalism downtown, which have damaged businesses and private homes. The Frederick Police Department has recorded about 40 incidents of non-projectile items — such as marbles — being shot at windows since Dec. 20, according to FPD officials.
Lt. Andrew Alcorn said the department does not currently believe the perpetrators are targeting any individuals in particular. Some locations have been struck more than once, however.
“I think that at this point the individual or individuals that are committing these crimes are driving around randomly and selecting random locations to do this,” Alcorn said.
Alcorn noted that the most recent report was made Monday morning on East Street. Locations throughout downtown have been targeted, including East 3rd Street, Motter Avenue and Bentz Street.
The patrol division has assigned more officers to monitor the affected areas, and other officers are assisting detectives in reviewing video footage from several locations, according to authorities.
Last week, Frederick police opened an investigation regarding cars downtown being struck with paintballs. Alcorn said that series is being investigated separately from the destruction of property cases targeting downtown buildings.
“We do not believe they are linked,” Alcorn said.
The case is being handled by Det. Christopher Sharpe with the Criminal Investigation Division (CID).
Anonymous tips can be left by voicemail at 301-600-8477, emailed to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or sent via text to 240-674-8477.
The FPD has also teamed up with Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, where people with information can leave anonymous tips. If the information leads to an arrest or criminal charge, the person leaving the tip receives a cash reward. See metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.