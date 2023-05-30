A person died in a vehicle crash south of Jefferson on Saturday after they hit a tree and the vehicle caught fire, police said.
In a press release posted to Facebook on Tuesday morning, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said the name of the person who died will not be released out of respect for the family.
In a text message on Tuesday, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said the sheriff's office did not yet have a positive confirmation on the driver.
The person who died was alone in the vehicle.
There were no other vehicles involved and no other injuries, the sheriff's office's Facebook post says.
Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash around 7:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of Basford Road, the post says.
The sheriff's office said deputies found a vehicle "engulfed in heavy fire" off the side of the road.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded and put out the fire. Authorities determined that the driver was dead, the post says.
Authorities determined that the vehicle was traveling south on Basford Road when the driver went off the roadway at a curve.
The vehicle then hit a tree and caught fire, according to the release.
The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash, the post says.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel