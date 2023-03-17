The two drivers who died Thursday in a two-vehicle head-on crash on U.S. 40 near Myersville still have not been publicly identified, police said on Friday.
The drivers of both vehicles — a 2017 Nissan Sentra and a 2019 Ford F-150 — were pronounced dead at the scene, a news release from Maryland State Police said.
Police were still working on Friday on notifying the family of the driver of the Nissan. The driver of the Ford has yet to be positively identified, the release said.
At around 2:53 p.m. Thursday, state police responded to U.S. 40 near Myersville, south of South Mountain State Park, for a crash with someone trapped and with a fire, the release said.
Authorities found the Nissan with heavy front-end damage, and the Ford fully engulfed in flames on the shoulder of the road. According to a Facebook post from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, the truck fire also caused a small brush fire.
The truck fire was put out within minutes, and the brush fire was put out in about 20 minutes, the post said.
The driver of the Ford was removed from the vehicle, the state police release said.
Police said the Nissan was traveling east on U.S. 40 when, for an unknown reason, it crossed into the other lane. The Nissan crashed head-on into the Ford, which was going west.
There were no other injuries, the release said.
