An early-morning crash near New Windsor left one person dead Saturday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.
FCSO deputies responded to the area of Buffalo and Barnes roads, south of New Windsor and east of Libertytown, at about 12:15 a.m. for a reported vehicle rollover, according to a news release.
Dale Alan Arnold, 55, of Mount Airy, had been operating a Can-Am Commander XT side-by-side utility vehicle on the road, the release said. Jennifer Diane Krantz, 57, also of Mount Airy, was in the passenger seat.
Arnold was traveling south on Buffalo Road when he “failed to negotiate a left curve in the road,” according to the FCSO. The utility vehicle drifted to the right side of the road, struck a curb, swerved and eventually rolled over onto its passenger side before coming to rest.
Krantz died from her injuries. Emergency Medical Services evaluated Arnold, who sustained minor injuries, and released him at the scene, according to the release.
Deputies “believe alcohol and excessive speed” were factors in the accident and criminal charges against Arnold are pending, the release said.
The FSCO asks any witnesses to the crash or anyone with information about the incident to contact Corporal Nathan Rector at 301-600-6490 and reference case # 21-044350.
