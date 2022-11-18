Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
This is our best offer!
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Four-day print delivery + full digital access - $3.46/week*
Get ready for the weekend
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Justin Walters, an investigator for the state’s attorney’s office and Duke ’s handler, train Thursday afternoon in the county courthouse looking for hidden electric devices, thumb drives, that Walter’s hide in a meeting room. Duke is shown receiving a food reward after finding a thumb drive hidden in a tissue box.
Justin Walters, an investigator for the state’s attorney’s office and Duke ’s handler, train Thursday afternoon in the county court house looking for hidden electric devices, thumb drives, that Walter’s hide in a meeting room. Duke is shown sitting down to indicate he has detected a target.
The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office welcomed Duke, a one-and-a-half-year-old English lab, last week to the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force as its new Electronic Storage Detection K9.
The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office welcomed Duke, a one-and-a-half-year-old English lab, last week to the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force as its new Electronic Storage Detection K9.
Justin Walters, an investigator for the state’s attorney’s office and Duke ’s handler, train Thursday afternoon in the county courthouse looking for hidden electric devices, thumb drives, that Walter’s hide in a meeting room. Duke is shown receiving a food reward after finding a thumb drive hidden in a tissue box.
The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office welcomed Duke, a one-and-a-half-year-old English lab, last week to the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force as its new Electronic Storage Detection K9.
If you took a micro USB storage device containing digital files and put it in a box, and put that box under a mattress, K9 Duke could find it. If you decided to throw the same micro USB in the water, K9 Duke could still find it.
The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office welcomed Duke, a 1-and-a-half-year-old English lab, last week to the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force as its new Electronic Storage Detection K9.
“It amazed me, while I was out at training, the stuff this dog could find,” said Justin Walters, an investigator for the state’s attorney’s office and Duke’s handler.
Duke is trained to find a chemical compound called triphenylphosphine oxide, which can be found on all electronics that store digital media, Walters said. The chemical coats the electronic circuit board, so Duke can find laptops, cellphones, hard drives and more.
Walters has been an investigator with the state’s attorney’s Evidence Review Unit for a year and half, and recently joined the task force with Duke. The task force focuses on Internet Crimes Against Children in Frederick County.
The state’s attorney’s office received grant funding to obtain Duke through Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit organization that works to protect children from sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. The money was not only to get Duke, but it will pay for Duke’s veterinary appointments, food, gear, and other fees, Walters said.
As a part of the task force, it will be rewarding to help children, Walters said. And with Duke, he said, he can help make the county a safer place for children, especially considering how much they use electronics.
“It becomes really important to protect [children] from predators and bring these cases to justice because, nowadays ... there's so much more opportunity for these predators because kids are online all the time,” he said.
While they haven’t used warrants yet to do any searches, Walters said, he would guide Duke to search a place methodically, sniff out every nook and cranny, to make sure there are no hidden electronic storage device.
Ideally, Duke would be out on searches at least once a week, Walters said.
When Duke detects the scent of the compound found in electronic circuit boards, his behavior starts to change, Walters said.
He’ll blow air out of his nose, or snap his head, he said. When Duke finds the item, he will alert Walters by sitting down and pointing his nose in the general direction of where the item is. If it’s low to the floor, he’ll tap his paw, Walters said.
Having Duke on the task force will help reassure police that they haven’t missed anything during their search, Walters said.
“When you're looking for devices that can be as small as your pinky fingernail, it becomes very difficult and easy to miss things,” he said.
Frederick Police Department Lt. Jon Holler shared the same sentiment in an email. Frederick police are part of the task force.
"Having the availability of such an asset will enhance our search efforts as we work toward protecting our children and holding those responsible who commit crimes against them," Holler wrote.
Walters trained with Duke for two weeks at Jordan Detection K9, an academy, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Walters said Duke was the 95th dog to graduate from the academy. He's the only Electronic Storage Detection dog in Frederick County. The only other ESD dog that Walters knows of in Maryland is in Harford County.
"These are a rare dog," he said.
As Walters explained how training works, Duke lounged near Walters’ feet. A trainer personally paired them up. Walters said they were clearly a good fit.
“Duke and I are very laid back people,” Walters said, looking fondly at his new companion. “We are not ’in your face’ loud. We're very much quiet and behind the scenes.”
Duke and Walters train three times a day, which aligns with Duke’s feeding schedule, Walters said. Duke always knows it’s time to work when Walters pulls out a pouch of food.
When Duke — who used to be named Mike — became his partner, Walters decided his new K9 companion needed a name change, he said. Walters took to the internet and perused dog names until he found the name Duke. He felt it was a strong name.
Walters said many people told him the name Duke fits the K9.
Duke and Walters will go everywhere together, Walters said. The dog joins him in the office — Walters said that's a morale boost for his colleagues — and comes home with him.
"It is awesome, especially because he's just such a mellow dog," Walters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.