If you took a micro USB storage device containing digital files and put it in a box, and put that box under a mattress, K9 Duke could find it. If you decided to throw the same micro USB in the water, K9 Duke could still find it.

The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office welcomed Duke, a 1-and-a-half-year-old English lab, last week to the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force as its new Electronic Storage Detection K9.

Duke Electonics Sniffer
The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office welcomed Duke, a one-and-a-half-year-old English lab, last week to the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force as its new Electronic Storage Detection K9. 
Duke Electonics Sniffer
Justin Walters, an investigator for the state’s attorney’s office and Duke ’s handler, train Thursday afternoon in the county court house looking for hidden electric devices, thumb drives, that Walter’s hide in a meeting room. Duke is shown sitting down to indicate he has detected a target. 

