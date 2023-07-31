No Trucks Sign
A sign prohibiting large commercial vehicles is shown at West 12th Street in Frederick. Enforcement of a city rule barring some large commercial vehicles from certain city streets is set to begin, the Frederick Police Department announced Monday.

Frederick police are beginning to enforce rules that the city’s aldermen approved in July, restricting large commercial vehicles on residential streets.

The aldermen amended the city’s code on July 7 to restrict vehicles of more than 26,000 pounds on city streets with signs posted prohibiting commercial traffic, according to a news. release from the city.

MrSniper
MrSniper

“Our drivers are professionals…”.

Yes they are. These men & women are some of the unsung heroes that make modern life possible. Delivery driving is a dangerous, stressful occupation. They’re underpaid & overworked.

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

Well said. I'm always impressed with how they handle their jobs, we need to help them as well as drivers, particularly on interstates.

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

I don't know about you, but I have noticed a definite dip in professionalism by tractor-trailer rigs on highways in the last few years. Still, it is a hard job and they could be paid more.

Report Add Reply

