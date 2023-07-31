Frederick police are beginning to enforce rules that the city’s aldermen approved in July, restricting large commercial vehicles on residential streets.
The aldermen amended the city’s code on July 7 to restrict vehicles of more than 26,000 pounds on city streets with signs posted prohibiting commercial traffic, according to a news. release from the city.
Trucks are prohibited on streets that display new “no commercial vehicles” signs, as well as older signs with a box truck image with a red slash through it, effective immediately, Frederick Police Department spokeswoman Samantha Long wrote in an email Monday.
Officers will watch for violations in selected areas to educate commercial truck drivers and will issue citations when necessary, according to the release.
The law provides exemptions for government vehicles, local deliveries, contracting services, and other purposes accessing a specific property on a street.
The city’s change adopted standards under the Maryland Transportation Article, and prohibits vehicles used to transport passengers or property, if the vehicle:
- has a gross combined weight rating of more than 26,000 pounds., including a towed unit of more than 10,000 pounds, or has a gross weight rating of 26,001 pounds.
- is designed to carry 16 or more people
- is used to transport hazardous materials.
Scott Brunk, the president of FoodPro, a food-service distributor based on East 5th Street, doesn’t believe the new regulations will be a problem for trucks taking products to or from his business.
“Our drivers are professionals and will not drive on unauthorized streets for trucks,” Brunk wrote in an email Monday.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(9) comments
[offtopic][ban]
So.....Trumpkins is asking the court to separate his case from Krops. But he mentions in his latest appeal that its unfair Krop's wife may keep HER guns but he can't have his service weapon.
His attorneys are really taking him for a ride. I bet they're billing out to him no less than five hours a week. At $300 / hour, or more. One of the well-known Frederick co attorneys is now at $500 / hr.
I'm pretty sure the appeal judge will deny his request.
Trumpkins's motions keep mentioning he's concerned about his personal safety. And now he's trying to cite "public safety". Well, Mr Trumpkins........this is WHAT A LEAVE OF ABSENCE is about. No one is forcing you to go here, go there, do this, do that, on behalf of the FCSO. You're doing that on your own. And that's exactly how the appeals judge will see it.
Appeal DENIED.
_________________________
Plums - It's obvious you over dd your dose this morning - wrong article! Try again!!
Probably here cause FNP didn't allow comments on the article. Plumbum wanted you and your fellow dope below to see his thoughts on the matter
Have you found the East Moon Rabbit yet? Go visit gLeaf, they can help you with that! Hahahahahaha!!
How does your rant relate to the article about banning trucks on certain streets?
Exactly my point![rolleyes]
“Our drivers are professionals…”.
Yes they are. These men & women are some of the unsung heroes that make modern life possible. Delivery driving is a dangerous, stressful occupation. They’re underpaid & overworked.
Well said. I'm always impressed with how they handle their jobs, we need to help them as well as drivers, particularly on interstates.
I don't know about you, but I have noticed a definite dip in professionalism by tractor-trailer rigs on highways in the last few years. Still, it is a hard job and they could be paid more.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.