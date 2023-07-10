Joshua Wayne Crawford
Buy Now

In this 2019 file photo, Terry Horman lists the progress that she and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office made in investigating the killing of her son, Joshua Wayne Crawford, who was found slain in his apartment on his 21st birthday in 2003.

 Staff file photo by Jeremy Arias

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting lab results in a 20-year-old murder case of a Frederick man, according to spokesperson Todd Wivell.

A hair found on Joshua Crawford’s hand after he was killed in 2003 has been sent to a lab for “possible Genealogy testing,” Wivell wrote in an email.