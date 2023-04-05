A dog that bit and killed a 2-year-old boy in Brunswick on Tuesday belonged to the family he was visiting, police said.
At around 5:13 p.m., the Brunswick Police Department and the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to a home in the 400 block of West B Street in Brunswick for a child in cardiac arrest.
The boy was bitten by a family dog — a mastiff pit bull mix, according to Brunswick police. The boy was going into cardiac arrest due to his injuries, which were severe, police said.
The boy was flown to Frederick Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Brunswick Police Department said the family of the child was from Fauquier County, Va. Police have said they are not identifying the family out of respect for them.
According to Police Chief Kevin Grunwell, the family drove to Brunswick to visit relatives for a celebration.
Children had been playing with the family's dog all day, he said. The family was saying goodbye when the dog bit the child.
The boy's grandmother was with the boy when it happened, Grunwell said.
He did not provide more details about the child's injuries.
Frederick County Animal Control is quarantining the dog and working with Brunswick police and the family to figure out what to do with the dog, Grunwell said.
(3) comments
They were attending a Birthday Party at his Grandmothers house, who had owned the dog for five years and her grandkids played with all the time, including all that day. That’s why these dogs are so dangerous, you never know when that inbred killing gene is going to kick in. Another case recently in our region, a man walking his little terrier was attacked by a neighbors three pit bulls. He picked up the dog to save it but they pulled it out of his arms and tore it apart as he watched. So all you defenders of these sweet dogs….BEWARE!! I don’t see how all these Animal Control Offices and pit bull rescue organizations can adopt out these dogs who have been brought to them because their owners were afraid of them. The should be OUTLAWED!!
Awful tragedy. We're wary of leaving our 2yo get too close to our gentle golden retriever but i would never leave a kid get close to a pit bull even under adult supervision.
Mastiff pit bull mix, what a surprise, those dogs should never be close to children.
