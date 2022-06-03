Frederick Community College received two threats in the past two weeks, both of which the Frederick Police Department deemed not credible, a city police spokesman said.
For both threats, the college temporarily evacuated and shut down the main campus and the Monroe Center as a precaution, FCC Interim President Thomas Powell said in an interview.
On May 26, the college received a call from someone who reported that people had talked about a possible bomb threat that would be carried out at a specific time, according to an email Powell sent to the staff and students.
City police were immediately notified, Powell said. Officers responded quickly with K-9 units who sniffed out the premises for potential bombs and bomb materials, city police spokesman Allen Etzler said. They found no evidence or suspicious activity, he said.
The college’s Public Safety officers remained on campus to monitor it overnight, Powell wrote in his email.
On May 31, Etzler said, a threat came in from a "robocall" number about a shooting of a specific person at a specific time at the college. Etzler said police found that the person who was named didn’t exist at FCC.
The campus was alerted of both incidents, Powell said. He later sent out a more detailed letter about both incidents to the FCC community with as much information he could supply without interfering with the ongoing investigation, he said.
The threats were taken very seriously, he said, commending school security and city police. It was the school's obligation to do so, he said.
“We live in a very difficult time that you have to take all of these things seriously and … not to meet our obligations, that would be an act of negligence if we didn’t follow those things,” Powell said.
