Emergency workers tend to a person on Sunday after two people were shot at Heritage Training and Shooting Center. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said the shootings were accidental.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in an accidental shooting Sunday at Heritage Training and Shooting Center in Frederick, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

A man was taken by helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his legs, Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, wrote in a text message. He was hit by a bullet from accidental gunfire, she wrote.

