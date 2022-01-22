The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive in the road in Green Valley Saturday morning.
A press release from the department sent Saturday evening is calling the death “suspicious.”
According to the release, sheriff’s deputies arrived just before 9 a.m. on Saturday to the 3100 block of Pheasant Run in Green Valley for reports of an unresponsive woman lying in the road.
Emergency medical services began life-saving measures. The release says the woman went into cardiac arrest while en route to Frederick Health Hospital, where she later died.
The exact nature of the woman’s injuries are not specified in the release, nor are any identifying details about her, with the sheriff’s office saying these details will not come until all next-of-kin notifications are made.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office are “currently conducting a thorough investigation and at this point, there are no suspects in custody,” the release says.
Those with information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 301-600-1046 and reference case number 22-007263. Anonymous tips could be made at 301-600-4131 or by emailing FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov.
