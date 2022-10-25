A film production could disrupt parking in parts of downtown Frederick on Friday evening and into early Saturday morning.
The city is working with Bard Tale Productions and others to approve a permit for filming from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday on sidewalks in the 100 block of South Market Street and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on sidewalks in the 100 block of East Church Street, according to a press release from the city.
