A Thurmont man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 19-year-old Frederick man allegedly stored firearms and explosives in his home, something police believe could indicate he intended to commit a mass shooting.
Joshua David Eckenrode, also 19, has been charged in the death of Curtis Mason Smith, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning. Eckenrode faces an additional charge of firearm use in a violent crime. The sheriff's office immediately classified the death as suspicious. Smith was reported missing by family March 19.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office initially held Eckenrode on the charges of possession of destructive devices, possession of a firearm and possession of explosives without a license. He was arrested in the early hours of March 23 after police served a search and seizure warrant at his Thurmont residence the night of March 22, charging documents show.
Police found eight firearms — including an AR-15 — bomb-making materials and three improvised explosive devices in his apartment in the 6700 block of Mountaindale Road, according to charging documents. Police reportedly found a note addressed to Eckenrode’s family, apologizing for “having to go out this way.” There was also a written “plan of action” found, charging documents allege.
This evidence, police wrote in charging documents, “was consistent with Eckenrode possibly intending on committing a mass shooting and/or mass casualty event.” Police believe he killed Smith at a Bethel Road, Frederick residence associated with Eckenrode, put the body in Smith’s car and drove it to an abandoned property on Runnymeade Drive.
After conducting interviews with witnesses, police learned Smith may have planned to travel to West Virginia to meet Eckenrode to buy, sell or trade a firearm when he went missing. The two reportedly went to school together.
A motive for the killing was not immediately clear, but a witness reportedly told police Eckenrode said a deal went bad.
Body found
On March 20, people chasing a loose dog found Smith’s vehicle on an abandoned property in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive, charging documents state. Police found Smith dead inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head and abrasions on his back. There was reportedly a large amount of blood and three live 9mm caliber bullets inside the vehicle. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, but it was not clear how many times Smith was shot.
The sheriff’s office and Frederick Police Department responded and found the vehicle in the driveway on the north side of the property that leads up to the abandoned home.
Police found a Thurmont apartment associated with Eckenrode and went there on March 22. During a conversation with police, Eckenrode reportedly said he’d been talking to Smith about buying a vehicle. He allegedly told police he saw Smith in person at the Bethel Road residence on March 19 around 9 or 10 a.m. Smith reportedly came to show Eckenrode a vehicle.
At the Frederick residence on Tuesday, police allegedly found blood on the driveway and on a trail leading to a grassy area. Smith’s blood-soaked clothing was found in a trashcan at the residence, charging documents state. A shotgun, tactical gun holsters, bits of Styrofoam, flares and fireworks were allegedly found in Eckenrode’s bedroom at the Frederick home. Several spent shell casings were allegedly found in the yard.
Deputies transported Eckenrode to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bail. A bail review scheduled for Wednesday was canceled. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records Wednesday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is planned for April 13.
“Our detectives and deputies, along with officers from the Frederick Police Department, have been working around the clock to solve this murder,” Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO criminal investigations commander, said in a prepared statement. “These professionals worked every lead, tip, and call they received and through their investigative efforts this person was quickly identified and detained.”
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped render the explosive devices safe, the sheriff's office said.
The investigation is still ongoing. Police ask that anyone having information related to this case contact the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case No. 21-025637.
A GoFundMe campaign to support funeral expenses for the Smith family had raised more than $14,500 in less than 24 hours. The page can be found by going to gofundme.com and searching “Curtis 'Mason' Smith Funeral Expenses Support.”
cant help but notice how the writer of the fnp story is careful to make use of the word "alleged".
But, when writing about Wilson being accused of whatever it is that MacSHAME is accusing him of the FNP writes as if accusers have been identified and are truly known to exist
Just an idea: Maybe certain firearms should be outlawed from public consumption.
Boulder: AR-15, Orlando: AR-15, Parkland: AR-15, Las, Vegas: AR-15, Aurora, CO: AR-15, Sandy Hook: AR-15, Waffle House: AR-15, San Bernardino: AR-15, Midland/Odessa: AR-15, Poway synagogue: AR-15, Sutherland Springs: AR-15, Tree of Life Synagogue: AR-15
See a trend here?
Handguns kill far more.
Interesting, Gabe's involved in a battle of intelligence with unarmed opponents.
Hey Butch you are welcome in the sandbox any ole time...you'd be the unarmed one right? We'll be keeping an eye for you....
Also Butch I can see further down you are agreeing with shiftless88's statement:
Yet another domestic terrorist. Good thing guns are so freely available to anyone with a pulse and $50...so that's good to see from you.
I do not know why people like Gabe here keep trying to act as if it is not the easiest thing in the world to pick up an unregistered firearm no matter what your background. The fact that so many people manage to do so is proof enough. You can just cross the Potomac to Virginia and buy a handgun off the street with no background check and no record of the transaction. It's not legal, but since there is no actual check required then there is nothing to stop it (it is as if you say it is illegal to carry a gun onto a plane but remove all the metal detectors and x-ray machines so no one can tell anyway).
Are you trying to say that criminals are willing to violate not only state laws on gun possession, but also Federal, shiftless? Why, I an absolutely shocked!!!
BTW, I never made such a claim, denying that it is possible to purchase a firearm illegally. It most certainly is, and those felons, when caught, should face the maximum Federal penalty. Don't you agree? The penalties for such actions should NOT be bargained down by prosecutors as they continually are. Don't you agree?
As stated below, that little transaction is worth 5 years for both the seller and buyer in Federal prison.
Gabe So you agree with shiftless88's first statement then: Yet another domestic terrorist. Good thing guns are so freely available to anyone with a pulse and $50.
because you were sounding like you weren't agreeing with that statement?
But now that we are all NOW agreeing with shiftless88's first statement:
Yet another domestic terrorist. Good thing guns are so freely available to anyone with a pulse and $50.
Let's move on and talk about how we can stop yet another domestic terrorist, and make guns not so freely available to anyone with a pulse and cash...
I'll go first:
Backgrounds checks...but yeah they don't stop people from buying guns illegally do they?
So who wants to go next?
I disagreed with a couple of parts in shiftless’ statement, pickles, although not the sentiment. First, using the term “domestic terrorist” is a bit of hyperbole in describing this low-life thug. Next, “anyone with a pulse and $50” cannot legally buy a firearm. Sure, there are illegal sales that could happen, like felons purchasing firearms, out of state sales, etc., and when caught, those that committed such felonies should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, not have their penalties used as a bargaining chip. The federal laws also say that multiple violations be served consecutively and not concurrently. That is why I provided the links to the Federal laws. Look them up and read them. It should only take a couple of minutes. They are pretty clear. Making additional laws, when the current laws are not enforced, is pointless. If you or shiftless have any suggestions, let’s hear them, keeping in mind the Second Amendment ramifications.
pickles @Mar 24, 2021 4:07pm
I'll pick up the conversation pickles. No background checks do not stop any illegal purchases between an unlawful seller and unlawful buyer. Those guns usually turn up sooner or later, and the one possessing such a firearm must face the consequences, as should the seller. However, those that fail a background check have committed a felony for each false answer they provide, and the penalty for each false answer is 5 years in prison to be served consecutively. Unfortunately, very few people are prosecuted for those felonies. Why not start there?
Next, registration. I would agree to a one-time free registration to purchase firearms, the same as we have to register to vote. Adding a fee is analogous to a "poll tax" for exercising a Constitutionally guaranteed right, which the SCOTUS has already determined to be unconstitutional.
Next?
I should have stated "...for each false answer they provided on ATF Form 4473"
Here is an example of that form.
https://www.atf.gov/firearms/docs/4473-part-1-firearms-transaction-record-over-counter-atf-form-53009/download
gab, anyone of any age can get any gun for any purpose, anonymously. National Registration of all guns along with Universal Background Checks, is the only way of REDUCING gun violence. We all know that a very large percentage of gun violence is caused by kids too young to legally possess a handgun. Every gun should have the name of its owner as the person responsible for keeping it secure and out of the hands of the wrong people. There is absolutely NOTHING with a law requiring that that would deny anyone the Rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment as stated by Antonin Scalia in his majority opinion in the D.C. vs. Heller Supreme Court Ruling. We need proactive gun laws, laws to deny people, especially the young, access to illegal guns rather than the reactive laws now in place that obviously don’t work. There is not one law on the books that I am aware of, that STOPS the behavior addressed by the law. But we could save thousands of lives with reasonable limitations put on gun ownership.
@ phydeaux994 Mar 24, 2021 4:50pm
“gab, anyone of any age can get any gun for any purpose, anonymously.”
Sure, that is true if you also consider illegal purchases phy, but that could be said about anything; illegal drugs, alcohol, gambling, stolen cars, etc. A very large percentage of gun violence is perpetrated by repeat offenders who never seem to serve the mandatory sentences according to Federal law. Prosecuting them fully, giving consecutive sentences for violations, would put such offenders away for a long time, where they would not be a threat to law-abiding people. That’s really low-hanging fruit, but I am amazed at the resistance to enforcing laws already on the books. As to your idea on registration of each and every firearm, no that will never happen. Just look at New York with their mandatory “assault weapon” registrations. It ultimately had a 4% compliance rate! And that is in blue NY. See the links below:
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ny-safe-act-weapons-registry-numbers-released-article-1.2267730
https://hudsonvalleyone.com/2016/07/07/massive-noncompliance-with-safe-act/
gab, I ONLY consider illegal purchases/possession. Because that’s the problem. Legal gun ownership is NOT the problem. But that’s why a person or business must be held accountable for allowing guns owned by them, manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, or private citizen, to be used in criminal endeavors. All guns, old guns, new guns, any guns should have an owner responsible for their use. Just like vehicles of all types, or dynamite, or poison, or any number of goods whose purpose is regulated. That is Constitutional, there is nothing in the Second Amendment that prohibits documenting ownership of firearms. The argument that if a rogue Government knew who had guns they would knock on your door and confiscate them. That’s BS. If a rogue Government wanted to confiscate guns they would just say anyone caught with a firearm after ??? will be executed. This whole gun argument is BS.
Why didn't you address my points lhy?
The problem, Gabe is that there are SOOOOOOO many guns in circulation that it is easy peasy to pick one up. In countries where guns are not as plentiful and tightly regulated, they are also difficult to buy illegally. Why do you think no one uses fully automatic rifles to commit crimes these days? Because they are tightly regulated and therefore more valuable (and therefore more protected by their owners). It is so easy to get a gun without getting busted that in effect there are no gun laws. 100% registration of every gun purchase. 100% background checks. Test fire for the record of every gun before it leaves the factory (tracing bullets fired by that gun). Responsibility for your gun (if you did not report it stolen and it is used in a crime, you are liable).
Full- auto weapons are licensed because, according to SCOTUS, they are not covered by the 2A because they are not in common usage. As for registration, they only had 4% compliance in registering "assault weapons" in blue NY. What do you think the compliance rate will be in the rest of the country for every firearm? Ain't gonna happen. You can't prove a transfer without it. Test firing does nothing, and has not solved a single case to date.
Agreed shiftless88...maybe he will re-think his answers? You know think outside of the box...but when you are defending the indefensible or trying to justify the unjustifiable you don't always hear what you are saying, or see what you are typing..I look forward to seeing his response to you....
My answers are citing the law pickles. What should I rethink? What is indefensible about citing the actual laws? What you and shiftless keep bringing up is a violation of Federal law. What do you propose to do that would change it? Please be specific.
What Gabe might consider is that the lawless, the violent, the mentally ill and the murderous criminals intent on harm care not one tiny bit about a 5 year felony conviction. Silly defense, and silly trying to use that argument as a proof or deterrent to the purchase of illegal guns, anytime, anywhere, in our society today. Silly!
Most realize that tragically, it's the "Wild,Wild West" out there for illegal gun availability, and it's only upstanding gun owners who cower with the threat of that Federal felony.
Please read the rest of my responses Mrs. M. Citing the actual law is not silly. Of course criminals, by definition, don't care about the law. I already conceded that point, and it was actually my point all along. As I have asked the others, what would you propose to change that, keeping in mind the Second Amendment ramifications?
So shift, not that I'm interested in doing it but, hypothetically speaking, if it's so easy to go across the river and get a firearm for $50, how would you go about doing it? Keeping in mind that legitimate weapons dealers go by the laws, if you were a convicted felon how would you get one? You people keep saying how easy it is to do, I'm just wondering how you can back that claim up.
OMG Butch really? Do you not know the meaning of the word illegal? Think about that meaning of the word illegal and then think about your post and why I said OMG Butch..you are indeed the unarmed opponent, told you we'd keep an eye for you.
and are you seriously asking that what you are asking ???
CD: in Virginia you can legally buy a gun from an advertisement on the internet. Private gun sales are not regulated. Someone in Leesburg can offer a 9mm for sale on the internet, I can call them up and say "sure, I'll buy it", meet them in the Walmart parking lot and pay them cash. Technically he cannot sell it to me if I am not a VA resident but there is no requirement that he ask. So just look on the internet; no trace.
Actually they JUST changed the laws in VA! Good for them. In PA, however, "When purchasing a long gun in a private sale, the buyer is exempt from obtaining a background check."
And just up the river a tad in WV, "Private sales of firearms, including handguns, are legal and do not require the seller to perform a background check"
My prayers for both families. Such a tragedy. Anything can be resolved, there is no need for murder.
I had a hunch a suspect would be in custody fast. I suspect cell phone played a major role in providing clues. Young people only communicate by cell phone. Us grown adults hate the phones, but they do play a role in solving crimes.
This is a very sad situation for both families. Just awful.
It looks like it's a good thing they got this guy before he really popped. In these United States the next mass killing could be anywhere, even Thurmont.
Yet another domestic terrorist. Good thing guns are so freely available to anyone with a pulse and $50.
Where could you legally get a gun for $50, shiftless? That includes the mandatory background check? Mandatory fingerprinting? Mandatory classroom instruction?
Not in Maryland.
Good that MD has strict rules on purchasing and registering handguns, but what happens to all the old guns whose registrations lapse? Are they given to a son, a nephew, a friend, an acquaintance, an associate? Whether legally or not, as a practical matter, what happens to those guns?
Three, there are many, many legally owned handguns in Maryland that are not registered, nor will they ever be. Far more than those that are registered.
That was not my question.
At a gun show from a private seller. Or online from a private seller.
For fifty bucks phy? You might get some non-functional piece of junk that was going to be thrown in the trash anyway. You also still need to have all of the other conditions that I mentioned above. Try walking out of a gun show with a firearm, without complying with them. You'll walk out of said gun show in handcuffs if you try.
Virginia
I should have also added that online sales must go through a licensed firearms dealer in the purchaser's home state if the sale is from out of state, the same as a face-to-face out of state firearm sale. This requirement is federal law, and may be found in 18 USC 922. The penalty for illegal transactions, such as illegal interstate sales, are found in 18 USC 924. Buying a firearm online without using a FFL is the same as meeting some guy in an out of state parking lot to purchase a firearm and is a felony according to Federal law, and can get you five years.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/922
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/924
Legally, by a Maryland resident, shiftless? That is an illegal firearm sale according to both 18 USC 922 3 for the purchaser, and 18 USC 922 5 for the purchaser. Both the seller and the buyer are subject to fines and 5 years in prison for such a purchase. That goes for gun stores, gun shows, or private purchases.
Gabe, it sounds like you are in favor of background checks for all gun transfers and purchases, family, friends, whoever. Very liberal of you.
There is no national law that prevents someone from giving firearms to a friend or family member in the same state, but there are some state laws regarding it. For example, states such as California, New York, and Colorado require you to transfer the firearm through a local firearms retailer or FFL, where a background check will be conducted on the person you want to give the gun to. In some states, even the transfer of an old family heirloom can require going through an FFL. But open market or online purchases avoid this obstacle. Yes, Maryland is one of the more stricter states but is surrounded by states more lenient.
Well aw, if you think that, you haven't been paying attention. Doing a mandatory background check before lending any of my family members one of my firearms to go hunting, or to go to the range is absurd. However, I would not sell one to a stranger without a background check, including having them complete a 4473, and providing me with ID. Not that I would consider participating with any in my collection. Just like a bag of golf clubs, each of my firearms serves a particular purpose. As far as those other states, it's not enforceable if the previous owner is not registered, and as I told phy, there is an extremely low probability that even with a Federal law, that folks will comply. New York's mandatory registration of "assault weapons" is a prime example. There was an estimated 4% compliance in blue NY. Just imagine what all the red flyover red states compliance levels will be.
If you want to see a difference, prosecute firearm offenses to the full extent of Federal law, including prosecuting those that lie on their BATF Form 4473. It is extremely rare that anyone does that. That's low hanging fruit. For reference:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2018/09/11/lying-buy-gun-fear-not-feds/
https://www.capitalgazette.com/politics/ac-cn-background-checks-20190625-story.html
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.gao.gov/assets/gao-18-440.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwi87tPNm8rvAhXiQ98KHWakBfMQFjAHegQIChAC&usg=AOvVaw1n_Z7EkWE7UvBzGYbF4P6J
Illegal guns do have a way of traveling over state lines without anyone knowing until...something like this happens so...hopefully you realize that right?
Oh, I absolutely agree with that Pickles. So, how are you going to stop it? Please be specific. Please see my other responses regarding the law and penalties.
I can imagine you can buy a gun for $50, when the seller could get more. But if someone’s hard up for money and willing to sell the weapon to a say called “friend” or relative, that would be totally legal. Right? But, I’m not sure how relevant that is when most of your mass shootings were done with legally purchased assault weapons. Would you like a list?
Funny though... Do you remember when people thought you couldn’t test everybody in America for the coronavirus and now our goal is to vaccinate everyone?
The school where my wife teaches, everyone is tested for the virus on Tuesday and the results are back on Thursday. Any students and/or faculty testing positive are quarantine by Friday.
I’m betting we can address this gun violence plague too. If we want to. It’s much over due. Really, who hunts with an assault weapon or needs one to protect their person, and is not mental?
So he couldn't have gone up to PA got a gun for fifty bucks and brought it back to Maryland? Last time I drove out of state no one checked my car when I came back for guns? So really he could have gotten that gun from anywhere right? So shiftless is correct guns are freely available for anyone that has a pulse and cash...
Sure they can, and it is a felony for both the buyer and seller according to Federal law (USC 922 section 3, and 922 section 5) and subject to a 5 year prison term for doing so. I provided the link to the actual laws above.
And you think this dude was worried about the laws..LOL Also who do you think is out enforcing these laws ????
Thank you for finally agreeing with me pickles. Criminals, by definition, don't care about the law. So what is your proposal? Please be specific, and keep in mind the Second Amendment ramifications.
I was never actually disagreeing with you Gabe ...I was agreeing with shiftless88 and it seemed like you weren't agreeing with him but now you are.....that guns are so easily available and that anyone with a pulse and cash can get a gun...so I'm glad you are agreeing with shiftless88 because I think you were the holdout?
RIP Mason Smith!!
Great job FCSO!
So, what was the connection between the victim and the perp?
Great work by law enforcement!
Bad boys bad boys. Whatcha gonna do whatcha gonna do when they come for you?
Another PhD in criminology on his way to the big house.
I think we're going to find that there is much, much more to this fiasco than is being published now. Guns, bombs, explosives, murder.. sounds a lot like Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, or those types of outliers. Trust the Blues to get to the bottom of what's really going on here.
The guy doesn't look like the brightest bulb in the box, that's obvious.
Here is the more to the story. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/missing-person-case-leads-authorities-to-thwart-potential-mass-casualty-incident/ar-BB1eVOs7?li=BBnb7Kz
