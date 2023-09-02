After a four-year slump, Frederick fire and rescue personnel beat the local police 17-5 in the annual Guns & Hoses charity softball game on Saturday.
Ticket sales from the game, which was hosted by the Frederick Keys at Harry Grove Stadium, benefited the Frederick Optimist Club.
According to the organization's website, the Frederick Optimist Club acts as a "friend of youth" by promoting "good government" and "respect for the law." Many of the club's activities, such as "Fish with a Cop" and "Shop with a Cop," focus on building relationships between local youth and law enforcement.
Frederick Police Officer Michael McGrew, who helped organize this year's game, said the event raised about $2,500 for the Frederick Optimist Club through ticket sales and donations.
The Hoses team was made up of members of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, while the Guns team included personnel from the Frederick Police Department, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack.
"Public safety in Frederick County is one big team," Fire Chief Tom Coe said during the game. "But today, things are a little different."
The Hoses hit the ground running on Saturday, ending the first inning with a score of 6-0. They widened their lead in the next two innings, closing out the third inning with 12 runs compared to the Guns' two.
The Hoses scored yet another run in the fourth inning, bringing their total to 14. The Guns were able to close some of the gap in the next three innings, but the Hoses maintained their lead with a score of 14-5 at the end of the seventh.
During the eighth inning, the Hoses scored another three runs for a final score of 17-5. The teams did not play a ninth inning to allow for the Frederick Keys to take the field on time later that day.
Officer McGrew said that members of the Guns try their best to prepare for the annual softball game, but that it is difficult for the entire team to get together and practice due to the agencies' conflicting schedules. He hopes the police can reclaim the trophy next year.
"Fire showed up today — they were ready," McGrew said in a post-game interview. "We're looking forward to a rematch next year."
The local public safety agencies will face off once more this year for a charity football game in November. They are still looking for a venue to host the event.
