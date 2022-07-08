Officer Hailey Leishear, the first woman on the Frederick Police Department’s Special Response Team, shook out her high, messy bun and twisted it into a tight bun at the nape of her neck.
She wore a green, protective vest with her last name printed across it in uppercase block letters. She put on her helmet and her communications gear, and grabbed her rifle. She stood ready, waiting for further instruction.
In May, Leishear became the first woman to be a part of the elite 19-person squad that is trained to use special weapons and tactics, often known as a SWAT team.
She’s proud of the accomplishment, she said, considering that many male officers struggle going through the application process and training.
“I have a lot of pride in myself. You know, my confidence has gone up,” Leishear said.
SRT members try to protect lives as they dive into dangerous situations, such as hostage situations and high-risk warrants, said Sgt. Justin Thomas, the assistant team leader of SRT.
Those in SRT also have other roles in the department, Thomas said. For example, Thomas is a part of internal affairs and Leishear is a patrol officer. Twice a month, they come together to train and keep their skills sharp.
Before being sent for training at a three-week SWAT school — two weeks more than the state requires — officers have to apply and pass a series of tests, Thomas said. There was a physical and shooting test, as well as an oral exam in front of team leadership, in which applicants are asked questions like why they want to be a part of the team.
Leishear has always been interested in the physical aspect of what the SRT members do and the weapons they use. She’s into high-intensity fitness training, which helped her through physical challenges. But she also needed to prepare mentally, she said.
“Gender does not matter. It doesn’t matter,” she said. “It’s all about the drive you have in yourself, knowing that you can accomplish it.”
Leishear worked at the Thurmont Police Department before coming to the city police department, where she has been for two years.
Leishear is used to being the only woman in a male-dominated field, but she remembers the dominating presence of the men in the SWAT school.
She felt like she had to work harder to prove herself, she said. She needed to show that she had the heart, drive and right mentality. The men were strong, she said, and could pick up 200-pound sandbags like it was nothing while she struggled to pick one up.
While she might not be able to lift as much, Leishear said she has other strengths.
“I had my qualities, too,” she said. “I was good at the endurance aspect, the running. I could do the push-ups pretty well, the pull-ups, so you know it kind of all weighed out in a way, and it does on this team, too.”
Being on a team, she said, she’s an asset in many ways. She can handle female victims who might not be comfortable speaking to a man. That is crucial, she said.
She also can provide a different line of thinking. Women have “more of a sense to them” she said, laughing. At times, she might come up with a more logical or safer way of going about a situation.
Following the SWAT school, students go through months of a Field Training Operations program through the department, in which they experience and further learn different roles on the team.
Leishear became SRT certified — completing the basic SWAT school — with Officer Ethan Ramos. They went through the training together, giving words of encouragement to get through the grueling weeks.
“In the morning, we meet each other in the parking lot. You know, ‘Let’s get after today.’ And at the end of the day, hurting and limping to the cars, you know, ‘Get some rest tonight, and get after it again tomorrow,’” Ramos said.
Leishear’s wife, Cpl. Sara Leishear, was a huge supporter throughout her training as well, she said. Sara Leishear is also a part of the city police department.
“She was definitely my pick-me-up,” Hailey Leishear said.
