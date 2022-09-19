A Florida man has been charged with murder in connection with the 2006 death of a young woman whose body was found on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, police said.
Garry Artman, 64, of White Springs, Florida, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, according to a news release from Maryland State Police on Monday.
https://www.woodtv.com/news/target-8/its-a-miracle-2nd-victims-mom-on-long-haul-truckers-murder-arrest/
https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/florida-man-charged-in-2006-death-of-woman-found-near-maryland-rest-stop/
This is great forensic policework! So happy to read this. I still think about that young woman passing that spot.
