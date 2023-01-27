A St. Francis University football player from Frederick was arrested on Tuesday after he and another teammate were accused of raping a woman in Pennsylvania in February 2022.
According to a criminal affidavit, the two football players attended a party in a home in Loretto, Pennsylvania, and led an intoxicated woman to the basement of the home, where they allegedly raped her.
Marcel Mami, 20, is a linebacker at St. Francis University, west of Altoona. He has been charged with rape, conspiracy to commit rape and unlawful restraint, according to court documents.
He lives in Frederick and played football at Damascus High School, according to the university's football roster.
Duante White, 20, of Wharton, New Jersey, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, conspiracy to commit rape and unlawful restraint, court documents show. White is also a linebacker for the university’s football team.
According to the affidavit, the woman said a man, identified as Mami, allegedly led her downstairs to the basement.
The woman told police that she was intoxicated during the assault. Another man, identified as White, entered the basement, and the two men allegedly raped her.
Mami and White were being held at the Cambria County Prison, court records show.
