A Frederick man was arrested Thursday and charged with several counts of distribution and possession of child pornography, according to the Maryland State Police.
The suspect, Daniel Elieze Valentin-Morales, 27, has been identified as a former substitute teacher for Frederick County Public Schools. He was charged with six counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography.
Valentin-Morales has not worked at FCPS in the last year, according to an email from Brandon Oland, communications manager for FCPS.
Investigators do not currently have any knowledge that the suspect had inappropriate contact with children as a result of his past employment with FCPS, according to MSP.
Valentin-Morales was transported to the Frederick County Detention Center where he was being held without bail as of Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The Frederick Police Department began the investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online in August 2020. FPD was later assisted by Maryland State Police and the FBI. The Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Maryland State Police and the FBI all participated in the search warrant and arrest at Valentin-Morales' home Thursday.
Authorities said Valentine-Morales was distributing the content on "share sites."
This guy has been very vocal in Frederick about the rights of immigrants. Daniel is Jessica Fitzwater’s poster child for admitting immigrants to Frederick County. I bet he has disappeared from her Facebook Friends list!
