Frederick County Courthouse
 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A judge put a former Frederick mayoral candidate on probation for four years — including 18 months on home detention — for pointing a rifle at people in 2021 and threatening them, court documents show.

After an argument, Steven Lee Hamrick Jr., 36, pointed a rifle at other residents in his apartment complex in July 2021 and threatened to kill them, charging documents say.

