The shooter's service record

Police say Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a 38-year-old Navy lab tech stationed at Fort Detrick and living in Frederick, shot two fellow sailors in the Riverside Tech Park of Frederick Tuesday.

Woldesenbet joined the Navy in 2012 and was an E4 at the time of his death, according to Tommy Lamkin, a public affairs officer for the Naval Medical Research Center.

He was not deployed overseas and didn’t earn any significant awards, according to his public military service record.

Woldesenbet’s first assignment outside training was as a student in the Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Lamkin said. From there, his military service took him to Corpus Christi, Texas, then Bremerton, Washington, followed by San Antonio, Texas; Portsmouth, Virginia and finally Frederick.