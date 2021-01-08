Frederick Police Department believes it is making headway investigating a series of property damage cases.
Police arrested Frederick resident Rebecca L. Wingfield, 21, and charged her with 24 counts of malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000 and one count each of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property valued greater than $1,000 scheme.
She was arrested Thursday, then released on recognizance, online court records show. She did not have an attorney listed online Friday morning.
Wingfield is suspected in a string of damage to vehicles downtown, according to Lt. Andrew Alcorn.
During the night of Dec. 26 and the early hours of Dec. 27, several parked vehicles in downtown Frederick were damaged by what appears to be paintball projectiles, according to a news release. About 25 vehicles were hit, Alcorn previously told the News-Post. The majority of the vehicles were parked on South Carroll Street, but some cars on West 5th Street and East Church Street were also hit. The vehicles were seemingly struck by paintballs.
Alcorn on Friday said a tip led to police investigating and arresting Wingfield, but there may be more arrests.
“We believe that there are additional suspects in that case, so the investigation is still open and ongoing," he said.
In a separate property damage investigation, police identified two vehicles they suspect could be connected to broken windows in homes and businesses. Locations throughout downtown have been targeted, including East 3rd Street, Motter Avenue and Bentz Street. FPD is investigating dozens of property damage cases and increased marked patrols in the affected areas.
Alcorn said police do not believe these incidents are linked to the vehicle damage investigation.
Police are searching for what appears to be a white sedan and a light gray SUV type vehicle. They are considered "vehicles of interest," according to a police statement.
Anyone with information about either investigation is asked to contact police.
Anonymous tips can be left by voicemail at 301-600-8477, emailed to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or sent via text to 240-674-8477.
Det. Anthony McPeak is specifically investigating vehicle damage. He can be reached at 240-578-5684 or AMcPeak@frederickmdpolice.org.
The FPD has also teamed up with Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, where people with information can leave anonymous tips. If the information leads to an arrest or criminal charge, the person leaving the tip receives a cash reward. See metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip for more information.
