Frederick police officers will be among those securing the parade route for the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.
The Frederick Police Department sent 20 members to Washington, D.C., to assist in the security detail of what many feel will be the greatest attempt to secure a presidential inauguration in recent memory brought on by the Jan. 6 Capitol insurgence and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Typically, the department would send between 30 and 40 officers, but they had to limit that number due to pandemic restrictions, said Lt. Andrew Alcorn, who was one of those sent by FPD.
“It’s always exciting. It’s a little different obviously, with COVID,” Alcorn said Tuesday. This is his third time attending an inauguration.
FPD officers arrived Tuesday morning for training, briefings and to be deputized by the U.S. Marshals Service, he said. They had temperature checks and were asked COVID-19 screening questions. There were also additional security and background checks for police, according to Alcorn.
“That’s a big difference in past years,” he said.
Law enforcement agencies from all over the country make the annual trip, but for FPD, it’s only a hour-long bus ride away. FPD allows officers to sign up for the event, and it’s first come, first served.
Alcorn said it’s obvious the security is much tighter this year.
“There’s entire sections of downtown that are blocked off,” he said.
FPD officers have a long day ahead of them Wednesday, starting with securing the route overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
The department has been attending presidential inaugurations dating back to at least 2008, Alcorn said. They’ve been invited by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.
14.5 hours to go, officers.
