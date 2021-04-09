The Frederick Police Department is investigating a series of firearm discharges reported in the West 6th Street area downtown.
The incidents have been reported throughout the last few weeks, according to an FPD press release. No injuries have been reported.
Authorities say the department is investigating each incident and has increased patrol presence in the area on all shifts.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact FPD. Anonymous tips can be submitted by phone at 301-600-TIPS (8477), by text at 240-674-TIPS (8477) or by email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
(2) comments
Not to worry people, 12 years ago Sherf Trumpkins promised to “go after the gangs”. I’m certain he’ll get to that one of these days
Not to worry, folks. Yesterday Hidin' Biden declared that gun control has been his "hobby horse" since his days in the Senate.
