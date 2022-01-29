Frederick City Police
Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick Police are investigating reports of shots being fired in the Heather Ridge Drive area of the city.

Police say several residences were struck by gunfire midway through last week.

According to a news release from the Frederick Police Department, officers responded to the 800 and 900 blocks of Heather Ridge Drive at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 26 after receiving numerous reports of shots being fired in the area.

Upon arriving on scene, the report says, police discovered evidence of gunfire, including “several residences that had been struck.”

Police say they learned a group of five or six men had fled the scene. Authorities believe they may have been involved in the gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Sharpe with FPD at CJSharpe@frederickmdpolice.org. Those wishing to leave information anonymously can call the Frederick Police Department's tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).

