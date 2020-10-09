The Frederick Police Department participated in the National Coffee with a Cop Day Friday morning with a public event outside the Starbucks on 7th Street. The event, which the department had held in the past with Dublin Coffee Roasters, was open to anybody who wanted to ask the police officers a question or get to know them.
The event was largely informal and unstructured.
"It's always important to get out, and be part of the community and show the community that we are connected and involved and engaged with them, that we care about their concerns," said Sgt. Rebecca Carrado. "Even small conversations like this, you learn from them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.