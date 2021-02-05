Jamasia Scii Stewart

Jamasia Scii Stewart

 Courtesy of Frederick Police Department

The Frederick Police Department is asking the public to help find a 15-year-old girl who's been missing since Tuesday.

Jamasia Scii Stewart was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. in downtown Frederick. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, police wrote in a statement. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information about Jamasia's whereabouts is asked to contact the police at its 24/7 line, 301-600-2102. Det. Deatrich is investigating and can be reached at tdeatrich@frederickmdpolice.org or 240-549-4541.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department’s tip lines by leaving a voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), texting 240-674-TIPS (8477) or emailing fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org. To reach a dispatcher immediately for non-emergencies, call 301-600-2102. Use 9-1-1 for crimes in progress and other emergencies.

