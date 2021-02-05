The Frederick Police Department is asking the public to help find a 15-year-old girl who's been missing since Tuesday.
Jamasia Scii Stewart was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. in downtown Frederick. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, police wrote in a statement. Authorities do not suspect foul play.
Anyone with information about Jamasia's whereabouts is asked to contact the police at its 24/7 line, 301-600-2102. Det. Deatrich is investigating and can be reached at tdeatrich@frederickmdpolice.org or 240-549-4541.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department’s tip lines by leaving a voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), texting 240-674-TIPS (8477) or emailing fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org. To reach a dispatcher immediately for non-emergencies, call 301-600-2102. Use 9-1-1 for crimes in progress and other emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.