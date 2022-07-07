The Frederick Police Department will again provide a school resource officer for the Maryland School for the Deaf's campus in the city.
The city's aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with the school at a meeting Thursday night.
The school will provide $110,440 to the city to pay for the salary, benefits, uniforms, training, and equipment for one officer to provide services at the school's South Market Street campus.
The officer will still be required to attend roll call, in-service training, professional development training, and administrative meetings as required by the police department, according to a copy of the agreement.
If the officer is required to leave the school to respond to an emergency as instructed by FPD, their time will still be considered hours worked under the agreement.
The memorandum of understanding between the city and the school will expire on June 30, 2023.
