An audit of Frederick Police Department's records found the agency's training academy is in full compliance with state standards.
The Maryland Police Corrections and Training Commissions (MPCTC) audited FPD’s records associated with the MPCTC entry-level training certification requirements, according to a statement from Frederick police. The audit reviewed academies between the end of 2017 and start of 2020. During that time, in addition to students from Frederick Police Department, the Frederick City Police Academy trained students from police departments in Hagerstown, Cumberland city, Westminster, Takoma Park, Brunswick, Rockville and Gaithersburg, plus the sheriff's offices in Washington County, Frederick County and Garrett County.
“The Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission’s audit shows that Frederick Police Department’s training academy consistently sets a standard in training not just our own men and women in uniform, but those of several other outstanding jurisdictions that have attended our academy,” Lt. Kevin Meyer, who oversees the support services division, said in the statement.
(0) comments
