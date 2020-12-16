Three new officers joined Frederick Police Department in the agency's first virtual swearing in ceremony Tuesday, according to a statement from police.
Officers Tyler Branche and Jonathan Moczydlowsky came from the Hagerstown Police Department, where Moczydlowsky has served since 2014 and Branche has served since 2017. Branche is a graduate of the the 59th Frederick Police Academy.
Officer Sanjeev Dalal comes from the Baltimore City Police Department, where he has served since 2019.
The officers will start their field training program the first week of January to familiarize themselves with the city.
