The next chief of Frederick Police Department will likely not be named until next month.
Jason Lando and Cleveland Spruill Jr., the top two candidates, offered examples of their experience and plans for the city police during an online meeting broadcast to the public Jan. 5.
Lando is a commander with 20 years of experience with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Spruill is police chief in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia. He spent nearly 27 of his 33 years in law enforcement in Alexandria, Virginia.
The city sought feedback from the community and is now conducting background investigations of the candidates, which is expected to be done by early February, according to the city’s website. The city received more than 130 comments from community members about the candidates, city spokeswoman Ashley Waters said. The plan is to share this information when the hiring process is over.
“Preliminary background work on candidates has occurred throughout the process,” Waters wrote in an email. “However, now that we are down to our two finalists, the in-depth final backgrounds have begun.”
This includes examining any civil and criminal history, credit history, conducting a social security trace, verifying their education and employment, reviewing driving records, searching social media, fingerprinting, checking references and more, according to Waters.
The next step is for Mayor Michael O’Connor to pick a candidate to present to the Board of Aldermen.
The previous Frederick chief Ed Hargis retired nearly a year ago. A search committee consisting of residents narrowed a pool of 35 applicants down to seven, then a committee of the city’s leadership team trimmed the candidates down further.
