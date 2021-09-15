While fairgoers enjoy the sights and sounds of The Great Frederick Fair, Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies will once again watch over the crowd.
FCSO deputies, community assistance volunteers and the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement Team will assume responsibility for the safety and security of those at the Fair, which runs from Sept. 17 to 25, FCSO said in a news release.
“During the day, FCSO will provide interior security to the fair, and at night we will add additional security for traffic direction and crosswalk safety,” Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO Patrol Operations assistant commander, said in the release. “Our deputies working the event will concentrate on violations of the law, missing personnel, and emergency situations. Additionally, private security will be on-site to assist.”
Working with the Frederick County Emergency Management Division, FCSO created an opt-in text number in 2019 that is open to the public to receive real-time weather and public safety alerts. The number will only work from Sept. 17 until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 25. The FCSO will only use the system for emergencies -- the texts will not contain day-to-day fair information. To opt-in, text “GFFair” to 888777.
FCSO reminds visitors to call 911 for emergencies. Non-emergency calls should go to 301-600-2071. The sheriff's office will have an information booth and recruitment table set up at the fair, located inside Gate 3.
For more information, including the full list of prohibited items, parking maps and other important information, visit thegreatfrederickfair.com. For more information about fair security, contact Lt. Jason Deater at 301-600-7191.
