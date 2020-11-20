Frederick County Sheriff's Office detectives apprehended three men suspected in a rash of thefts and burglaries in the area.
A series of residential thefts, commercial burglaries and thefts occurred between Nov. 6 and 17 in the areas of Boonsboro, Green Valley, Hyattstown, Ijamsville and Urbana, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Detectives identified four suspects in six different burglary and theft cases.
Frederick resident Daniel Covey, 50, allegedly confessed to three of the burglaries — one Maryland State Police case, one FCSO case and one in Boonsboro — and is in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
Monrovia resident Rufus Goodman, 52, reportedly confessed to four FCSO robbery cases, burglary and theft, plus one state police case and one Boonsboro case. He is also confined to the detention center.
Hagerstown resident Brian Lowe, 50, allegedly confessed to the Boonsboro case and remains at the detention center. Lowe is wanted in Washington County on a warrant for involuntary manslaughter, according to the sheriff's office.
The fourth suspect, whom police did not name, reportedly confessed to a Boonsboro burglary, but was released.
Detectives apprehended the suspects with the help of witnesses, traffic cameras and coordination with other law enforcement agencies, according to the sheriff's office. Police anticipate additional charges will be lodged by the Maryland State Police and Boonsboro police.
“The comprehensive investigation by our FCSO detectives, with help from the MSP and the Frederick Police Department, was a great team effort all around,” Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO criminal investigations commander, said in a statement. “Their hard work and dedication paid off in dividends as we were able to solve six separate theft and burglary cases.”
