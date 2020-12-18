A second man has been charged with murder, and a third remains at large in the death of a 19-year-old Frederick man who died Sept. 9, three days after police said he was shot.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Clarksburg resident Brian Braheem Henry, 27, on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest five days earlier in connection to the death of Jaemari Alvin Anderson, 19.
Henry, who was being held without bond as of Friday. was charged with first- and second-degree murder, felony assault, conspiracy to commit felony assault, and using a firearm in a violent crime, online court records show.
The sheriff’s office first arrested Frederick resident Jordan Burris Hooks, 28, on Sept. 11 in relation to Anderson’s death.
Further investigation by the sheriff’s office allegedly linked Henry to Anderson’s death, according to a statement on Friday from the sheriff’s office. Detectives tracked Henry to Montgomery County with the assistance of local police.
Investigators are searching for a third man, Silver Spring resident Daniel Alonzo Flythe, 26, who they also believe to be involved in the incident. Sheriff’s Office officials say he faces the same charges as Henry. Flythe is Black with black hair and brown eyes and stands about 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Detectives allege Hooks and Anderson were close friends who were hanging out and smoking marijuana at Hooks’ residence on Waterview Court Sept. 6, according to Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s September statement. Cell phone video believed to be recorded Sept. 5 at Hooks’ home allegedly depicted Hooks and others holding what appear to be handguns and smoking suspected marijuana. At one point, the video reportedly shows Hooks pointing a handgun at the camera. Anderson’s phone and other personal property were allegedly found in Hooks’ basement.
Less than half an hour before Anderson was shot he was verbally confronted by the group — including Flythe, Henry and Hooks — for Anderson seemingly challenging their authority, according to charging documents. Police determined this led to Hooks and Anderson agreeing to a physical fight. Before the fight was to begin, police say Hooks put a handgun in his waistband while Anderson was not present, then the group headed toward a nearby walking path in the Waterside development.
A GPS monitor worn by Henry showed he moved to the rear of Hooks’ residence, next to the walking path, at the time police believed Anderson was shot, and then ran away, charging documents allege.
Text messages exchanged within the group less than an hour before Anderson was shot “reveal the group was having some issues” with him, charging documents read. Detectives suspect texts sent from Henry to Anderson the morning of Sept. 6 indicate Henry planned to straighten things out. A few hours later, Henry and Flythe arrived to Hooks’ home, charging documents allege.
Neighbors and witnesses reportedly heard a single gunshot. Police said they found a single shell casing within a few feet of Anderson. Charging documents allege police also located two 9-millimeter bullets in the rear patio area when they searched Hooks’ residence Sept. 7.
Anderson suffered a gunshot wound to the head at “extremely close range” and later died at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to charging documents.
Flythe reportedly brought a silver semi-automatic handgun to Hooks’ home Sept. 4 and was depicted in some of the cell phone videos from Sept. 5, charging documents show.
Hooks allegedly told police he was with Anderson that day, but said Anderson had left earlier. He denied going to the walking path where Anderson was found at about 8:55 p.m. Sept. 6, according to charging documents. Police wrote that he was conscious but unable to respond, and was flown to shock trauma.
Anyone with information about this case, including the last known or current location of Flythe, is asked to call Det. Jason Brady at 301-600-7134.
There was no attorney listed for Henry online Friday morning. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6.
Reporter Erika Riley contributed to this story.
Fcso so slow in getting the bad guys. I can and will do better as your sheriff. Please continue to support my run for sheriff. God Bless.
Are we going to start seeing "Plumbum For Sheriff" signs anytime soon, Pb?
OK, CD, you know Fido is circling waiting for the "thug" comment so I'll go first:
A couple of choir boys on their way to the big house to meet their new roomie, Mr. Dover.
[ninja]
Yep, and fido will call me a racist if I agree with you and say that I'll bet Ben will love the new, fresh fish. If jth hasn't started his racist comments yet, that is.
But nothing yet on the kid that stabbed his mother in the neck and killed her or the husband that threw his wife’s body in the creek but pleaded for her return on TV. What could the difference be I wonder???? Oh, wait, I bet I know!!!
Alzan it sounds like your a piece of work. I read your past comments on other issues and I wouldn't vote for you for Dog Catcher, let alone the Sheriff.
A "piece of work," doitforahobby? She's one of a kind. (Thank God.)
Thanks for being a loyal follower doitfora. I’m glad you’re trusting me to lead
FedCo sheriff is either too aggressive or too slow. Good platform to run on. Good luck with that
[ninja]
Yep. [thumbup]
